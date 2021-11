SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media after the win against UCF on Saturday. Here's everything the coach said after the Mustangs improved to 8-2. On today's 55-28 win: "It's hard when you are used to winning like we are, and you lose a couple games and start to question things and it's great that our guys were able to bounce back and play exceptionally well. I think the thing when you look at them (UCF) that stands out to me is that they had only allowed 24 points in the last three games. I thought that it was a total team effort out there today. I thought our special teams played well, gave us some good field position and I thought we punted exceptionally well."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO