Brookfield Renewable has gone nowhere since the bubble popped on the stock. The move to renewables has gained a lot of steam in 2021. From electric vehicles to solar power, it is hard to find any investing press releases where the "E" of ESG is not being stressed. We get it and are delighted for the planet. But a bulk movement does not always create a good investing thesis. Sometimes you can be totally right on the trend and still overpay, a lot. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a great example of a company that delivered 1000% increase in its revenues over the last two decades and a sorry stock performance alongside that.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO