Well, it isn’t exactly the season Aggieland had hoped for. But you have to take into consideration that this is going to happen, maybe a lot, when expectations are as high as they are in College Station. It’s to a point now where Alabama isn’t only the standard to which this program will be judged, but it’s the program that Aggieland is expecting to equal or better.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO