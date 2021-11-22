ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Choose From More Than 20 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit The Pie Folks In Tennessee

By Meghan Kraft
If you’re a pie fan, then you know that there’s no event or experience that doesn’t call for the sweet treat. Whether you’re blowing out birthday candles or celebrating the holidays, there’s just something about a perfectly flaky crust, the bite of fresh berries, the warmth of cinnamon and apples. At The Pie Folks in Cordova, Tennessee, you’ll find yourself amongst like-minded friends. Learn more about this indulgent hot spot below, and do yourself a favor. You HAVE to visit The Pie Folks!

You can learn more about the Pie Folks in Cordova, Tennessee either at its official website or Facebook page.

Tennessee is such a wonderful place to be, and there’s more! This Place in Tennessee Makes You Feel Like You’ve Stepped Through a Magical Wardrobe.

