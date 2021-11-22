ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

6 MORE DEATHS, 103 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 12 MORE PRESUMPTIVE

 5 days ago

6 more people have died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, 103 more people have received new positive test results, and 12 more are presumptive, as of Monday. The Douglas County COVID-19 Update covered data reported Friday through Monday. The new...

UpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 17,003 more cases, 280 more deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 1,276,264 with total deaths at 23,595. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,003 new cases and 280 deaths on Wednesday, November 24. The MDHHS is now posting COVID-19 data on...
COVID-19 WEEKLY CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS DECLINE, DEATHS RISE

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released on Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations, and an increase in deaths: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report-2021-11-24-FINAL.pdf. OHA reported 5,698 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday November 15th through Sunday November 21st. That represents a 2.4 percent decrease from the...
gilaherald.com

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Greenlee County

GREENLEE COUNTY – On Monday night, the Greenlee County Health Department announced two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. The additional deaths give the county four in less than a week and 20 for the course of the pandemic. The most recent deaths were that of a Clifton-area resident in their...
Commercial-News

Two more COVID deaths raise toll to 205

DANVILLE — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Vermilion County residents — a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s. Health officials reported the deaths Monday afternoon. The local death toll since the pandemic began 20 months ago has now reached 205. Also reported on...
pagevalleynews.com

Page County reports rising cases, 3 more deaths, positivity rate up to 10.8%

LURAY, Nov. 22 — Just days prior to thousands of family gatherings planned for this week, new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the county, the health district and statewide. Page County saw new cases nearly double over the past seven days, while also reporting three more COVID-related deaths. That marks eight pandemic fatalities in the county during November, after reporting a dozen in October.
kfsk.org

Petersburg distributes more take-home COVID tests

More take-home tests for COVID-19 will be available to people in Petersburg this week to help identify infections in the community. The Petersburg borough and Petersburg Medical Center have received home antigen tests to distribute as COVID cases remain high. On Saturday, November 19 the medical center reported 16 new cases and an active case count of 94. That’s Petersburg’s highest count since the pandemic began.
Union Leader

At-home COVID-19 tests will be more available

An $8 million federal grant will soon allow New Hampshire residents to request a free, at-home COVID-19 test. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Vault Health of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., will supply polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to bridge a gap in supply while the state waits to get a much larger amount of rapid antigen tests from the federal government.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Nine more virus deaths reported in Gallatin County

Nine more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, the Gallatin City-County Health Department announced this week. On Monday the health department announced the deaths of three residents, two men and one woman all in their 70s. On Friday the health department said it was notified of...
McDowell News

44 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID. Two more have died. CDC recommends boosters to all.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 44 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people had died since Monday. That news came shortly before COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. received unanimous backing for use in all U.S. adults from public health advisers, clearing the way for millions to gain additional protection before the threat of a winter surge, according to the Tribune News Service.
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood reports more COVID-19 related deaths

In the last week, Haywood County has mourned the loss of two more people to COVID-19. Both were in their late 50s. As of the date of this release, Haywood County has now lost 152 people to COVID-19. One died at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Nov. 8, and the...
kmyu.tv

November 18 data: 13 more Utah COVID-19 deaths, 1,789 positive cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health reported another 13 Utahns have died of COVID-19, the third day in a row with 13 reported deaths. With the additional death, Utah has not jumped over 3,400 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The rolling 7-day average...
US News and World Report

Arizona Reports 3,086 More COVID-19 Cases and 2 More Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge. The 3,086 additional cases and two additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to...
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
scitechdaily.com

Radiologists Warn: COVID-19 Fallout May Lead to More Cancer Deaths

Significant decreases in CT imaging for cancer persisted even after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, delaying diagnosis and treatment and raising the possibility of more advanced cancers and poorer outcomes for patients in the future, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
