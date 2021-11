The number of active cases of COVID-19 has remained nearly steady over the past two days and heading into the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 995 active cases were being monitored on Wednesday by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, one less than on Tuesday. 69 new positives were offset by 70 recoveries for the one-case drop in actives, and 18,647 cases in all have now been recorded.

