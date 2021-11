MAD Lions lost some integral pieces from last year’s roster, leaving the team in a difficult situation. They could go out and pursue a top-tier free agent in hopes to repeat the success MAD Lions found in 2021, or look towards the future and bring in new talent. In a recent announcement, it looks like MAD is selecting the latter. On Tuesday November 23, MAD Lions announced they will sign Reeker and Unforgiven to their 2022 LEC roster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO