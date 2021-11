The Battle for Arizona Avenue has always been a rivalry with emotions running high and vital implications to the 6A rankings. In recent history, it has been an even matchup, with both Chandler located powerhouses alternating domination in Arizona since 2000. This year proved to be much of the same as it was a close game throughout, with Hamilton prevailing in the end, 21-14 to snap the Wolves’ 45-game win streak.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO