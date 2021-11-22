ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU’s Mullen, Carr looking to return for Bucket Game

By Kevin Brockway CNHI Sports Indiana
Washington Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON -- In a season that spiraled downward quickly, Indiana is still looking to salvage pride and perhaps get some players back when it plays Saturday at rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket Game (3:30 p.m., FS1). Cornerback Tiawan Mullen and running back Stephen Carr both worked out...

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
indianapublicmedia.org

IU's Allen: Hoosiers still have Old Oaken Bucket to play for

Indiana University football coach Tom Allen knows a year that started with such high expectations has been hugely disappointing – to him, his assistant coaches, players and fans. The Hoosiers began the year ranked No. 17 in the nation and now have a record of 2-9 – with eight straight losses in the Big Ten.
INDIANA STATE
Greensburg Daily News

IU RB Carr out for Minnesota game

BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana running back Stephen Carr will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury when the Hoosiers host Minnesota in their home finale Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Carr, with 600 yards on 155 carries and six TDs, injured his ankle against Michigan and sat out...
MINNESOTA STATE
Greensburg Daily News

IU RB Spegal looking to build off first carries

BLOOMINGTON — Former New Palestine star and 2019 Indiana Mr. Football Charlie Spegal could have accepted a scholarship to Army coming out of high school. Instead, Spegal took the tougher route, staying in state as a preferred walk-on at Indiana. Spegal’s patience and perseverance were rewarded Saturday when he earned...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
247Sports

Coach TV: Allen talks Bucket Game

In his weekly Zoom call with the media Tom Allen gave another update on the injured players for the Hoosiers that have been out. He also talked about the importance of the Bucket Game, and what a win over Purdue would mean for the team. Watch and listen to what the IU head coach had to say during his final meeting with the media before Indiana's road match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
hammerandrails.com

2021 Old Oaken Bucket Game: Shifting Elevators

Just two years ago it seemed like Purdue’s dominance over the last few decades in the Old Oaken Bucket series was in danger. Entering the 2019 edition of the rivalry Purdue was in some trouble during Jeff Brohm’s third season. Purdue was just 4-7. There would be no bowl game for the first time under Brohm. The momentum gained from the Ohio State upset a year earlier was dead. Injuries had a large factor in that 4-7. You don’t lose a red hot starting quarterback in Elijah Sindelar and an electric talent in Rondale Moore on the same play and get better, but there were other factors. Moore and Sindelar were healthy when Purdue collapsed at Nevada. Purdue had still lost to Eastern Michigan in 2018 and to a bad Nebraska and Rutgers in 2017. Those games, and a few others, raised some questions about Brohm’s overall body of work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Carr
Person
Tom Allen
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Return Yards#American Football#Iu#The Old Oaken Bucket Game#Penn State#Hoosiers
The Spun

Mark May Has Message For Ohio State After Loss To Michigan

Heading into today’s big-time matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes were favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines and retain their spot in the College Football Playoff. But with today’s disappointing 42-27 loss in The Big House, the No. 2 team in the nation will now almost certainly drop out of the top four.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Moment Between 2 Nebraska Players Went Viral Last Night

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 28-21. The team made college football history with its ninth one-score loss of the season. Redshirt Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got the start in place of Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy