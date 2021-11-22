Wax Motif Drops Tulum-Inspired Single "Koalack" From Debut Album

Blonde Maze swung by after the release of Something Familiar to chat about the album and her influences, and gifted us with a mix!. The sound of indie electronic music has been on the rise over the past few years and Blonde Maze is an artist who needs to be on your radar if you’re a fan of the genre. This multi-faceted producer has churned out some incredible tunes that have graced labels like Lowly and Enhanced Chill since her debut back in 2015, and this year has proven to be her biggest yet. Spending time during the pandemic to reflect on her life and work on new tunes in the studio, the fruit of her labor arrived this fall with the release of her debut album Something Familiar.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO