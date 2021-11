The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated the visiting Oakland Golden Grizzlies by a score of 86-59 at Coleman Coliseum on Friday night. Things were clicking for the Tide both offensively and defensively, and they outclassed Oakland pretty much from the opening tip. Oakland led only once, by just a point and only three minutes into the game. Alabama led the game 38-26 at half time and certainly did not take their foot off the gas from there.

