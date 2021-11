Isaiah Stewart lost his mind — and you can’t blame him. He took a fist to the face that drew blood. If that happened in a pickup game on the asphalt, what would go down?. But that blow from LeBron James to the face of Stewart, it looked accidental — LeBron looks like he was trying to use his elbow to get Stewart’s arm off him, and when he came through with his hand caught Stewart in the face. For the record, Pistons fans would disagree with that interpretation; decide for yourself.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO