ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Seasonal and simple, pumpkin ravioli are surprisingly easy to make

tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a thrifty cook, I really dislike recipes that leave you with a useless remainder of an ingredient. Why are you telling me to use 1 cup of canned beef broth when it comes in a 12-ounce can? What am I supposed to do with the remaining quarter cup of broth?...

tucson.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Cooking#Economy#Ravioli#Pasta#Food Drink
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
KFOR

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

Brown Butter and Soy "Infinite Sauce" Makes Spaghetti Infinitely Better

Pasta transformed into a bowl of amazing, thanks to brown butter and soy sauce. Last week, Infinite Sauce made its grand debut. As promised I’ve started exploring different ways of incorporating this brown butter soy deliciousness into your lives. The first recipe I came up with? I think it’s a...
RECIPES
womansday.com

25 Festive and Easy Christmas Crafts for Kids to Make This Holiday Season

The weeks leading up to Christmas are some of the most exciting all year, especially for kids (and kids at heart) anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve. It’s also one of the busiest times of year for parents, who are scrambling to buy gifts for everyone on the list, get the house ready for holiday visitors, and finalize the Christmas dinner menu — all while keeping the kids entertained during winter break. The good news is, easy Christmas crafts are one of the best ways to ensure little hands stay busy and safe while you focus on holiday preparations. Plus, kids will enjoy helping display their homemade decorations. You can make new family traditions and have the kids create Christmas keepsakes, like ornaments and wreaths, which can be hung up this year and for years to come.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Easy to Make Gluten-Free Stuffing

1 loaf of GF bread (I use 7-grain Franz Gf bread) Cut the gluten-free bread into medium-sized cubes and add bread pieces to a large bowl. Add the celery, carrots, and onions to the skillet and sauté over medium/high heat until soft, about 6-8 minutes. Add the spices to a...
RECIPES
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Pumpkin pie is easy to prepare in advance

Love it or hate it, there is no dessert that screams "Thanksgiving" louder than pumpkin pie! Whether you're making your pumpkin pie in advance or dealing with leftover pie, pumpkin pie can be successfully frozen to beat the holiday rush, or saved for future use. Due to its high-fat crust...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
97 Rock

Pumpkin Roll Recipe My Wife Swears is EASY

My wife swears that making pumpkin rolls with this recipe is quite easy, once you've done it. Since she made her first one over 10 years ago, she now makes them every year. She got the recipe from a neighbor so I don't know the origin of this particular recipe, but trust me, they turn out great and are extremely tasty! (I'm more of a cook than a baker, so I leave culinary projects like this up to her!)
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Meatless Sausage Raviolis

Taste Republic's Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli is a free-from pasta that's made without gluten and without meat, since it uses plant-based Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles from Beyond Meat instead. Filled with cheese from Wisconsin, the ravioli is rich in protein and it makes for a quick, easy and nutritious meal. As...
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Easy and delicious meals to make for two

The choice of cookery inspiration out there these days is huge and incredibly varied. Keen home cooks can find ideas for almost every cuisine and style of meal. And yet recipes for two can be hard to find. Four is usually the standard, while books on cooking for one have proliferated in recent years.
eguidemagazine.com

Pumpkin Spice Trail: Savor the Season in the Pineywoods

Treat yourself to some of the best fall beverages the Lone Star State has to offer as you sip and savor along the Thirsty Pines Tour, a self-guided tasting adventure throughout the region. See the locations and yummy goodness of the Pumpkin Spice Trail HERE!. East Texas offers the complete...
LIFESTYLE
92.7 WOBM

Best Pumpkin Recipes to Make This Thanksgiving

Over the fall season, pumpkins are everywhere. Not only are they a pretty decoration, they are also very healthy. Pumpkin is rich in vitamin A, which boosts immunity and it is full of antioxidants that may reduce our risks of chronic diseases. Pumpkin is rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and fiber that can protect eyesight, promote weight loss, and support a healthy heart and skin. While we think of pumpkin as a vegetable, It is actually a fruit because it contains seeds. Pumpkin is so versatile - It works well In savory dishes such as soups and pasta and it can also satisfy your sweet cravings.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy