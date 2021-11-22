Watch Now: Pandemic forces innovation in mental health

After much talk last year about companies boosting their mental health offerings, those promises have materialized. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual employer health benefits survey, 39% of mid- and large-sized companies reported making changes to their mental health benefits since the start of the pandemic. For the most part, those changes included letting employees access mental health services through telemedicine. Roughly 16% of companies also said they offered new mental health resources, such as an employee assistance program.
