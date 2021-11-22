ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelle Gomez expresses herself through her new single “Emotional”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Emotional,” Hazelle Gomez’s newest song, is danceable music. The cheerful and feisty tone of the song will appeal to folks who enjoy dancing and having a good time during parties. Despite the fact that...

thisis50.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Sally Sossa Slides Through With New Single, “Eternity”

Texas native Sally Sossa continues to impress her fans with the release of “Eternity,” produced by Tay2x. The track comes in at just over two minutes, and sees the up and coming artist rap about finding her own path in life and learning how to walk it with confidence. Since...
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

BBILLZ exhibits his lyrical prowess in New Fresh New Single ‘Do Or Die’.

NYC’s hottest artist, BBillz, taps into the grit of the concrete jungle, and shows that he can drop bangers at any time, ‘Do or Die’ featuring Burnaz, is just an introduction to what BBillz can do. ‘Do or Die’ is as authentic as you can get from New York, regardless of the weather outside you know when you hear this song it’s got you jumping and head nodding. This song features New York’s native artist Burnaz, who’s flow only compliments what BBillz had already achieved. The provocative nature of this song cultivates feelings out of you that make you tell your friends about and act like you put them on to it. B Billz has a bank load waiting to drop for his supporters but for now, enjoy his latest hit, ‘Do or Die’. This song doesn’t is a certified hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earmilk.com

Abi Ocia drops her emotive new single “LTWYLM” [Video]

Sometimes falling in love is not always like you see it in the movies. Many of us have this beautiful dream of what love is. Love can be this amazing life-changing thing, but it can also bring so much deep sadness as well. Abi Ocia has crafted an airy piece “LTWYLM” all about indulging in those fantasies yet staying aware of the realities as well. The track radiates with shimmering synths and buttery vocals.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Experience the pull of gravitation with Tasha Flynn’s new single “About You”

It came as a shock to everyone when Tasha Flynn launched her brand-new music, “About You.” The song got viral as soon as it reached the streaming services. People all across the globe appreciate their artwork from Tasha. You can sense the work she has put into producing their music simply by listening to it.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Lordus won't go to the "OTHERSIDE" in her new single

Brooklyn, New York singer/songwriter Lordus shares her new single "Otherside" which explores the emotions that come with hurt from an unexpected place. Over the soothing guitar riffs, moody strings, and textures, Lordus pens a tale from the perspective of a woman being betrayed by her partner and the reaction that follows. She delivers a stunning emotion-driven performance ripe with gripping melodies and a commanding vocal tone to match. She also adds, via email, that she hopes the song is not only relatable to fans but will be a voice for all fighting through heartbreak and recovery without losing themselves.
BROOKLYN, NY
upsetmagazine.com

phem has dropped her new single, 'Silly Putty'

Phem has dropped her new single, 'Silly Putty'. The LA alt-popster has been performing her latest tune while on tour in the US with Waterparks. "i’ve nvr dropped a love song before," she says. "started playing it while on tour with waterparks and the #freesillyputty movement started so we scrambled to get the song out asap. The energy it brings to the live show is so fun. I can’t wait for ppl to be able to hear the recorded version."
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Cherry Lena shares her smoky new single “Love-Bombed And Ghosted”

Halloween is long gone, but ghosts can still be found among us, well… people that vanish that is. Cherry Lena knows this disappearing act all too well and shares that experience in her latest single “Love-Bombed And Ghosted”. The seductive track showcases a stunning blend of R&B, jazz and pop to create a unique musical vibe all her own. Lush, silky vocals sing of the deep pain that comes from broken promises and false fondness. The singer was done wrong and seamlessly captures that brutal betrayal in this release.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Sings About Her “Icy Chain” On New Single

Saweetie may be pushing off the release of her debut project, Pretty Bitch Music, but that hasn’t stoped the 28-year-old from feeding her fans with new music, including her latest single, “Icy Chain.”. The under-2-minute long drop-off sees the “Best Friend” rapper use her signature Icy branding while spitting bars...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

Selena Gomez Can Finally Call Herself a Grammy Nominee

This just might be the best revelación of Selena Gomez's year. The 29-year-old singer earned a Grammy nomination on Tuesday for her Latin pop album, "Revelación." Released in March, the album, which is Gomez's first project to feature music prominently in Spanish, also earned Gomez's first ever Latin Grammy nomination earlier this year for the music video for its opening track, "De Una Vez."
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
CELEBRITIES

