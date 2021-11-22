Hazelle Gomez expresses herself through her new single “Emotional”

NYC’s hottest artist, BBillz, taps into the grit of the concrete jungle, and shows that he can drop bangers at any time, ‘Do or Die’ featuring Burnaz, is just an introduction to what BBillz can do. ‘Do or Die’ is as authentic as you can get from New York, regardless of the weather outside you know when you hear this song it’s got you jumping and head nodding. This song features New York’s native artist Burnaz, who’s flow only compliments what BBillz had already achieved. The provocative nature of this song cultivates feelings out of you that make you tell your friends about and act like you put them on to it. B Billz has a bank load waiting to drop for his supporters but for now, enjoy his latest hit, ‘Do or Die’. This song doesn’t is a certified hit.

