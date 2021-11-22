ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Marissa’s “Can’t Stop This Feeling” smashes streaming records across multiple platforms

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet has gone crazy about JoJo Marissa’s new song “Can’t Stop This Feeling.” The song has a sizable following on social media. Marissa’s admirers are gushing...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

thisis50.com

Shalom The One delivers an original experience with his new track “Authentic”

Shalom The One’s latest single has caused a stir in the music business. The EP “Authentic” was just released. So far, it has functioned admirably. The song has received positive feedback from fans, and it appears that everyone likes it. “Authentic” was written by Shalom to fulfill his musical requirements....
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to YungManny’s “You Can’t Stop the Rain”: The Ones

British soul group Loose Ends’ “You Can’t Stop the Rain” is a perennial sample: Shaq plugged it into multiple versions, Payroll Giovanni and Helluva used it, and Max B turned the chorus into “You can’t stop Byrdgang.” We can thank BMF, the latest series in the 50 Cent executive produced drug dealing universe, for reviving the 1985 track. In the defining moment of the show’s first season, the supervillain Lamar commits a brutal backstabbing murder while gently singing Loose Ends’ R&B single.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Let’s fly in the sky with Dan Oneil’s “Feel The Motion”

There’s a new tune by Dan Oneil titled “Feel The Motion” for those of you who aspire to soar high. “Feel The Motion” by The Weeknd is getting people up and dancing. People’s party playlists now include it as a mandatory stop on the party playlist rotation. According to the current trend, the song will eventually become a worldwide hit.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Insyde Announces Huge Streaming Milestone

Hitting one million streams is pretty incredible for any artist, especially an independent artist like Insyde, who recently announced on Twitter that his single Something Real had just surpassed the milestone on Spotify. Insyde wrote and recorded the song with fellow Oklahoma musicians Hennest and Tot. They collaborated almost completely...
MUSIC
Person
Jojo
thisis50.com

Experience the pull of gravitation with Tasha Flynn’s new single “About You”

It came as a shock to everyone when Tasha Flynn launched her brand-new music, “About You.” The song got viral as soon as it reached the streaming services. People all across the globe appreciate their artwork from Tasha. You can sense the work she has put into producing their music simply by listening to it.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“Our Secret” exposes the talent Crypto One was hiding as a musician

Crypto’s launch stunned the whole globe. His professional musical debut is his new song “Our Secret.” Fans have reacted positively to the song. It illustrates Crypto’s musical growth and progress. We’re excited to watch more of his fantastic hits. Crypto, who has a long history of playing music, knows how...
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Steve EQ The Great Recalls Recording Lil Wayne In 2005 & Reveals How “I Can’t Feel My Face” Leaked [Video]

A few months ago, Steven Vargas aka EQ The Great aka Steve The Engineer sat down with GRLA Hebrew and Tazadaq Sicarii to explain how he was done wrong by Juelz Santana. Around the 1:45 mark of the clip below, Steve revealed how he first got started to become Juelz‘s recording engineer, which was back in 2005, and one of the first projects he worked on was I Can’t Feel My Face. He even recalled recording Lil Wayne in his brother’s closet in New Jersey.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Exuding sheer talent, brilliance and passion, Lennart Krech is all geared up to entertain millions of listeners.

The onset of the 21st century has seen and witnessed umpteen number of talented and passionate individuals and professionals across diverse domains setting an great benchmark for others and raising the bar for performance. These professionals have been consistently delivering desired results over some period of time. What makes these go-getters one of the best and finest across different sectors and fields? Have we ever wondered about it? Well, it is just the urge and desire to go beyond limits and push every boundary to achieve results. We met one such ace professional going beyond limits, igniting tremendous possibilities and emerging as an true-blue music artist, Lennart Krech.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Alex Chen is ready to win hearts with his mini album shortly.

He is confident that his soon-to-be released extravaganza is going to top the music charts. Talent knows no bounds, and that has been proved with the numerous artists who have exhibited extreme potential since the time they have stepped into the industry. Some of them have shown extraordinary prowess and their capabilities have taken them to towering heights of success. Such artists have carved their own niche and have steadily risen upwards owing to their talent. Alex Chen is one such individual who has done considerably well around the singing zone by presenting some enchanting music which has won him many followers.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Emerging as one of the finest music talents, Philipp Ryppa promises immense potential with the release of his new mini album.

With the world moving in the 5th gear in all major and diverse industries and sectors, it has somewhat become a mandate for many professionals to wear many hats on their head and showcase their talent in different fields and sectors. Being the Jack of all Trades is the new talk of the town with many professionals spreading their magic in more than one domain. Music industry as an niche too has seen an huge flurry of new artists and professionals who have entertained millions of audiences across the globe and gained much fame, recognition, and popularity. We met one such multi-faceted professional spiring his way to the top within the music industry, Philipp Ryppa.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Hazelle Gomez expresses herself through her new single “Emotional”

“Emotional,” Hazelle Gomez’s newest song, is danceable music. The cheerful and feisty tone of the song will appeal to folks who enjoy dancing and having a good time during parties. Despite the fact that this is a new genre for Hazelle, her followers seem to appreciate it. As a model,...
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Meet Randy Lanphear, a music producer, vocal producer, recording engineer, and mixing engineer with a one-of-a-kind sound and a distinctive approach to making music.

Randy Lanphear is a genuinely well-rounded producer and engineer. He’s the kind of creator who escapes the usual cliches because his goal is to make quality music that leaves a lasting impression on his listeners, regardless of genre boundaries and other sonic aesthetics. One of the most striking qualities about Randy Lanphear’s work is that the tracks he is involved with feel timeless, as in, they don’t date. Some producers and engineers are stuck with a sound that is intrinsically related to a specific period or era. Still, with Randy Lanphear, you get the sensation that these songs will stand the test of time and overcome all kinds of musical biases. At the end of it all, fashions fade, trends subside, but true passion always endures.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Shawn Khares brings the party to life with his new single “Get Down”

“Get Down,” a new song by Shawn Khares, was recently released. Since its debut, the song has garnered a sizable internet following. It quickly went viral when it was published. The catchiness of the tune, along with Shawn’s great music, has resulted in a masterpiece. Although Shawn is new to...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

ATC Dmoney keeps it real in new visual “Made Me Mad”

These days keeping it 100 is rare in a world where it’s ok to not be authentic. In the midst of all the smoke and mirrors you find that rare breed you haven’t seen or experienced in a while and that’s what you will relate to. ATC Dmoney is a...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Make way for Jonny Sierra, the rising name in themusic scene worldwide

He has been thriving on his pure passion and sheer talent in music and giving major winning goals to other budding talents. There are umpteen numbers of people in this world who have tried to cross boundaries in their quest to reach a certain level of momentum and success in life. These individuals have always shown brilliance in whatever they have chosen to take in their hands in their careers and endeavours. Talking more and more about such people goes ahead in instilling more hope, motivation, positivity in others, ultimately inspiring them in ways more than one. We couldn’t go without noticing the rise of one such high-performing musical artist named Jonny Sierra, who not only believed in his dreams but also went ahead in rising to be a top-notch musical artist.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Washington Artist Lewie & Chicago Hit-Maker Calboy Connect On Single + Video “Broken Soul”

Washington artist, Lewie, recruits Chicago hit-maker Calboy for his latest smash single + video combo, “Broken Soul”. Lewie and Calboy connect their emotions through harmonies and honesty about their hardships and triumphs through them. The artists blend into one voice at times, which can only be a positive sign of two equally-yolked collaborators. For Calboy it’s just another display of the versatility that made him a platinum recording artist, but for Lewie it’s a great sign that he can hold his own with the big dogs of the record industry. “Broken Soul” is a memorable song that will always standout in Lewie’s growing discography.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Clark Williams is the new singing sensation out to rule the music sphere this year

The kind of popularity he’s been gaining of late has secured his place at the top of the game. There are innumerable artists spread across the music industrywhose outstanding work has won them enough accolades andhelped their popularity reach dizzying heights of success. Theseselected few have exuded enough passion and promise that hastaken them to the next level. A few of them have displayedexemplary talent that has won them a place at the top, from wherethey rule the space. These singing talents have stood out from thecrowd and shone bright owing to their unique work, establishingthemselves as credible artists whose potential is enough to rule themusic world. Clark Williams is one such artist who has showcasedimmense talent and singing skills which has secured his placeamongst the top league of artists.
MUSIC
