ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Wave and Sound” puts MarLuv’s sound out for the fans to enjoy

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarLuv’s fans will be blown away with “Wave and Sound.” The song has done wonders for her and her career since its debut. Currently, the music may be found on a number of streaming platforms...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

This Māori group's kapa haka performance of Bohemian Rhapsody will make your day.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.
MUSIC
Daily Northwestern

Sound Source: Breaking down AJ Denhoff’s beats

Podcast (soundsource): Play in new window | Download. Northwestern producer AJ Denhoff discusses his musical style and methods, as well as the growing producer community on campus. [nat sound AJ making a beat off the word Sound Source]. LUCIA BARNUM: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Lucia Barnum. MISSY SCAVONGELLI: And...
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Mike’s Dead found his sound: “hellfire meets controlled chaos”

Mike’s Dead wears his influences on his sleeve, both proudly and most definitely loudly. Rooted in his love for the early 2000s nü-metal and rap-rock phenomenon, with a penchant for modern production and a hyper-abrasive aesthetic, Mike has managed to create something that he self-describes as “controlled chaos.” His brand of musical chaos is a direct result of his incredible work ethic, putting in 10-12-hour days in the studio, seven days a week, carefully crafting each release to build a cohesive and definitive narrative.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thisis50.com

Shalom The One delivers an original experience with his new track “Authentic”

Shalom The One’s latest single has caused a stir in the music business. The EP “Authentic” was just released. So far, it has functioned admirably. The song has received positive feedback from fans, and it appears that everyone likes it. “Authentic” was written by Shalom to fulfill his musical requirements....
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

What is analogue warmth? Find out, and discover how to get that ‘vintage’ sound

You’ll hear a lot said about ‘analogue warmth’ - it’s one of the most-used buzz phrases in music production - but what actually is it?. In the video above, Felix from Thomann Synthesizers takes a deep dive into the subject, explaining what ‘warmth’ actually is, why producers seek it out, and how you can go about getting that elusive ‘vintage’ sound.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisis50.com

SSX PESO Releases “Still Shinning” Album

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, SSX PESO decided to get into the music industry after coming home from a 24-month stretch in February 2020. SSX PESO developed into mellow trap music bringing a real chill vibe. SSX PESO is now focusing on his art as he pursues a full-time...
ATLANTA, GA
thisis50.com

Emerging as one of the finest music talents, Philipp Ryppa promises immense potential with the release of his new mini album.

With the world moving in the 5th gear in all major and diverse industries and sectors, it has somewhat become a mandate for many professionals to wear many hats on their head and showcase their talent in different fields and sectors. Being the Jack of all Trades is the new talk of the town with many professionals spreading their magic in more than one domain. Music industry as an niche too has seen an huge flurry of new artists and professionals who have entertained millions of audiences across the globe and gained much fame, recognition, and popularity. We met one such multi-faceted professional spiring his way to the top within the music industry, Philipp Ryppa.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“Night Mood” by Kekda Macauley has been setting the mood right in the music scene.

The young musical artist is all about his passion and grit to make it huge in the vast music industry. It is always said that making it huge in any industry takes a lot of hard work, determination, and courage. Well, they say that right and people who have been following the same have been flourishing differently in their respective industries. Though the journeys that people choose to walk can be too intimidating and difficult, but what is success without these odds? It is these hurdles that make people stronger individuals and make them the success story they wish to become. The music space of the world is heavily saturated; still, many new up-and-coming talents keep entering the field to make their mark. Among them, we noticed the rise of one such young talent named Kekda Macauley, who knew what he always wanted to do and hence, without wasting any more time, jumped into it to make it huge.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Exuding sheer talent, brilliance and passion, Lennart Krech is all geared up to entertain millions of listeners.

The onset of the 21st century has seen and witnessed umpteen number of talented and passionate individuals and professionals across diverse domains setting an great benchmark for others and raising the bar for performance. These professionals have been consistently delivering desired results over some period of time. What makes these go-getters one of the best and finest across different sectors and fields? Have we ever wondered about it? Well, it is just the urge and desire to go beyond limits and push every boundary to achieve results. We met one such ace professional going beyond limits, igniting tremendous possibilities and emerging as an true-blue music artist, Lennart Krech.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
thisis50.com

BBILLZ exhibits his lyrical prowess in New Fresh New Single ‘Do Or Die’.

NYC’s hottest artist, BBillz, taps into the grit of the concrete jungle, and shows that he can drop bangers at any time, ‘Do or Die’ featuring Burnaz, is just an introduction to what BBillz can do. ‘Do or Die’ is as authentic as you can get from New York, regardless of the weather outside you know when you hear this song it’s got you jumping and head nodding. This song features New York’s native artist Burnaz, who’s flow only compliments what BBillz had already achieved. The provocative nature of this song cultivates feelings out of you that make you tell your friends about and act like you put them on to it. B Billz has a bank load waiting to drop for his supporters but for now, enjoy his latest hit, ‘Do or Die’. This song doesn’t is a certified hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Meet Randy Lanphear, a music producer, vocal producer, recording engineer, and mixing engineer with a one-of-a-kind sound and a distinctive approach to making music.

Randy Lanphear is a genuinely well-rounded producer and engineer. He’s the kind of creator who escapes the usual cliches because his goal is to make quality music that leaves a lasting impression on his listeners, regardless of genre boundaries and other sonic aesthetics. One of the most striking qualities about Randy Lanphear’s work is that the tracks he is involved with feel timeless, as in, they don’t date. Some producers and engineers are stuck with a sound that is intrinsically related to a specific period or era. Still, with Randy Lanphear, you get the sensation that these songs will stand the test of time and overcome all kinds of musical biases. At the end of it all, fashions fade, trends subside, but true passion always endures.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Alex Chen is ready to win hearts with his mini album shortly.

He is confident that his soon-to-be released extravaganza is going to top the music charts. Talent knows no bounds, and that has been proved with the numerous artists who have exhibited extreme potential since the time they have stepped into the industry. Some of them have shown extraordinary prowess and their capabilities have taken them to towering heights of success. Such artists have carved their own niche and have steadily risen upwards owing to their talent. Alex Chen is one such individual who has done considerably well around the singing zone by presenting some enchanting music which has won him many followers.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Artist and Musician Chris Arvan’s Amazing Journey From Hearing Loss to NFTs

Chris Arvan is an incredibly successful artist who also happens to be an accomplished musician with numerous accolades to his name. He is now combining his set of skills and discovering new success in the emerging world of NFTs and is definitely an artist to keep your eye on. His works have been featured in various exhibitions such as Stratosphere in Beijing, China; Bitcoin Conference in Miami, Florida; and the George Lopez Foundation charity event and auction.
MIAMI, FL
thisis50.com

Meet Elevated: The Accomplished Music Producer Going International

Talent, passion and resilience can be key attributes for success in the music industry. This is evident from Elevated, the accomplished music producer taking over the music scene in the United States. Elevated is one of the top producers and the founder of Elevated Beats, a music brand that offers a wide range of music services.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Make way for Jonny Sierra, the rising name in themusic scene worldwide

He has been thriving on his pure passion and sheer talent in music and giving major winning goals to other budding talents. There are umpteen numbers of people in this world who have tried to cross boundaries in their quest to reach a certain level of momentum and success in life. These individuals have always shown brilliance in whatever they have chosen to take in their hands in their careers and endeavours. Talking more and more about such people goes ahead in instilling more hope, motivation, positivity in others, ultimately inspiring them in ways more than one. We couldn’t go without noticing the rise of one such high-performing musical artist named Jonny Sierra, who not only believed in his dreams but also went ahead in rising to be a top-notch musical artist.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Beatles “Get Back” on DisneyPlus Triggers Sales, Sends 5 Albums Onto iTunes Top 100

The Peter Jackson doc mini series, “Get Back,” is a hit. How do we know? The Disney Plus offering has send five Beatles albums onto the iTunes top 100. The newly revived “Let it Be” double album set is the highest, at number 41. That’s followed closely by the Beatles “1” album, the Greatest Hits blue album, the White Album, and of course, Abbey Road.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Let’s fly in the sky with Dan Oneil’s “Feel The Motion”

There’s a new tune by Dan Oneil titled “Feel The Motion” for those of you who aspire to soar high. “Feel The Motion” by The Weeknd is getting people up and dancing. People’s party playlists now include it as a mandatory stop on the party playlist rotation. According to the current trend, the song will eventually become a worldwide hit.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy