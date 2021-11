I’ve said everything I needed to say about Kanye West‘s DONDA, from its multiple incarnations (like 2016’s The Life Of Pablo, West has been quietly tinkering with and updating the project throughout its current shelf life) to his rather cumbersome (and, at times, somewhat troubling and controversial) stadium performances, so there is no need to rehash that. But it is a bit surprising (if not entirely shocking, given the trend over the past few years) to see West offer up a deluxe edition of the album with some of the tracks fans initially thought would remain vaulted (or, in one case, bootlegged. More on that later).

