Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto's MLS team

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU women’s soccer star Ashley Hatch made history in her debut with the United States Women’s National Team. Hatch and USWNT played against Australia in an international friendly match on Friday, November 26. Less than 30 seconds after kickoff, Hatch buried the ball into the...
We're on the precipice of the playoffs in MLS with Round One kicking off this weekend. Since the league made the move from two-legged rounds to single elimination games, the stakes have only gotten higher. From here, it's a dead sprint to the MLS Cup Final on December 11, but with 14 teams involved, it's understandable if you're struggling with which side to throw your support behind. The Colorado Rapids have made a Cinderella run all the way to the top seed in the Western Conference, while perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders have pulled their usual stunt of stumbling here and there in the regular season before finishing strong. And a resurgent New England Revolution finally have the chance to bring home some hardware for a market who have only won six Super Bowls, four World Series, a Stanley Cup and an NBA championship since 2000. Good for them. So many great storylines, and so little time to sort them all out.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. VanVleet will sit on Saturday night after experiencing recent groin soreness. Expect OG Anunoby to play an increased offensive role against a Pistons' team allowing a 107.5 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
OMAHA — High drama hit the Omaha Lancers hockey organization Thursday. Multiple coaches resigned and players unanimously voted to boycott three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards. The Lancers, silent...
The Toronto Maple Leafs have won five games in a row. Six games ago, the Leafs lost to the LA Kings, which ended a different five-game win streak. For those counting – that’s 10 wins in 11 games. It is the kind of thing I promised would happen after the...
Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis mutually parted ways on Monday after three years. Curtis, who was also the club’s senior vice president of soccer operations, is pursuing a new opportunity. “I began discussing my future with the club in September,” Curtis said in a statement. “During the pandemic,...
Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Monday. The Athletic is reporting that Curtis, who was also vice president of soccer operations at TFC, is in talks with MLS to take an executive position in its lower-division league that will begin next year.
The Curtis High School soccer team, which finished the fall season with a record of 12-1-1 and reached the PSAL playoffs, saw representation from a total of 14 countries on the pitch this season. Students athletes from the likes of Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Poland, Haiti, Liberia, Israel, Sierra Leone,...
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have finally found a general manager. They completed a drawn-out search by hiring Billy Eppler. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets following a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team today via Zoom.
The six-year Sounder won four major trophies playing for Brian Schmetzer. Interim Tag Removed from SPU's Sakuda - SPU Athletics. The Brazilian who “‘doesn’t play very Brazilian’ has been a model of reliability as Sounders’ attacking stars have been on the mend. With panache and an occasional golazo, João Paulo has been the Sounders’ cornerstone in 2021 – The Athletic.
The Washington Wizards gave general manager Tommy Sheppard a contract extension and promoted him to team president Wednesday amid the franchise’s best start in 47 years. Sheppard will also retain his title of general manager as part of the deal. The team also extended and promoted Sashi Brown, the former...
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford in a February, 2020 trade for depth forward Trevor Moore and a couple of third round draft picks. It seemed like a lot to give up for the Maple Leafs at the time as Campbell was struggling with a .900 save percentage and Clifford was a fourth line winger at best.
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (hip) will not play in Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Anunoby will miss his fifth straight game with a hip ailment. Expect Precious Achiuwa to play an increased role against a Pacers' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Achiuwa's Friday projection includes 7.4...
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the English Premier League greats-turned-managers as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Two of the finest midfielders of their generation went head-to-head...
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season. Upcoming New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional players went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. The team would have had as many as eight players unavailable.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. The Portuguese league game was not called off by authorities.
NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Saves by goalkeeper José Sá from Teemu Pukki in the 71st minute and Lukas Rupp 10 minutes later salvaged a point for Wolves at Carrow Road.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand. The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union.
LILLE, France (AP) — Lille striker Jonathan David missed a penalty in the French league as the hopes of the defending champion to get back in the race for European spots took a blow after drawing with mid-table Nantes 1-1 on Saturday. Lille extended its winless streak in the league...
Comments / 0