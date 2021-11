Northwestern coach Chris Collins was far more impressed with his team's 83-67 win Tuesday night against New Orleans than most casual fans were. "People don't realize they're going to win a lot of basketball games this year," he said. "We were up against it, down nine with about 17 minutes to go, and I think we outscored them by about 25 the rest of the way. I thought we showed a lot of resolve."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO