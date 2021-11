CONSHOHOCKEN — There are some teams who receive silver medals with sullen faces and teary eyes. Then there was Notre Dame’s girls soccer team Wednesday afternoon. The task of tagging Springside Chestnut Hill with the first loss in a dream season was always going to be a tough task, even as the No. 2 seed in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament. But when the final whistle blew on a 1-0 win for the Blue Devils at the Proving Grounds, there was little but smiles for the Irish, having pushed the top-seeded Inter-Ac champions to the limit in the way no other team has.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO