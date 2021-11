While stumbling through Airbnb, dreaming of my next getaway I found an oddity. Not odd in a bad way, but odd that this historical treasure was hiding in plain sight. In 1922, the Central Fire Station was built in downtown Shreveport. As part of this modern fire-fighting hub, a 5-story "hose' tower was also constructed on site. This tower's function was to provide a dry place to hang the massive canvas hoses the fire department used to fight fires. By hanging the hoses up to dry in the tower, officials greatly extended their life and were able to stave off their deterioration.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO