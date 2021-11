Last year, when many schools switched in part to at-home learning, a father of two school-aged children from Aroostook County told me about the difficulties his family faced due to a lack of broadband access. Because they simply could not afford the exorbitant $15,000 cost of connecting their home to the internet, his older daughter had to drive several miles into town every day just to find a strong enough signal to email her assignments to her teachers. Many of her classmates and her neighbors faced similar obstacles.

11 DAYS AGO