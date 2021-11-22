Annual Passholders to Have Access to Exclusive Seating Sections for Disney KiteTails December 1st-15th at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney Animation Studios brings us their newest animated musical coming-of-age fantasy comedy, Encanto. This film was directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the team that brought us Zootopia. Our film follows the Madrigals, a family that lives in a magical town in Colombia. Everything in their house moves on its own, and everyone in the family has a magical gift. Camilo can shapeshift, Aunt Pepa can control the weather, but Mirabel doesn’t have a gift. Unlike her family, she has no powers, but when she discovers the magic may be under threat, she decides to save it for her family.

