Giants activate Andrew Thomas from injured reserve

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants have officially activated left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) from injured reserve.

“I’m very excited to get back out there with my teammates,” Thomas told reporters this week. “It’s never a fun time to be off the field. But I’m just doing everything I can to get back out there.

“That’s the focus that any time I’m on the field, I’m dominating, I’m doing everything I can. That just comes with watching film, understanding my technique, and making sure I don’t lose anything on the field with the reps I’ve gotten this week. Just making sure I get my technique back.”

In addition to activating Thomas, the Giants signed linebacker Trent Harris from their practice squad and elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker from the reserve unit.

Finally, the team also activated wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper as a COVID-19 replacement (Logan Ryan). As he’s done in recent weeks, Cooper will handle all return duties.

Parker, Myarick and Cooper will return to the practice squad on Tuesday.

