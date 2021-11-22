ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vlasic urges West Ham to bounce back from Wolves loss

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Vlasic has urged West Ham United to bounce back from Saturday's poor loss to Wolves. The Hammers were defeated 2-0 at Molineux, ending their run of four straight Premier League wins. And Vlasic believes...

BBC

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was another good performance in the first half. We controlled the game since the beginning. When you play against a team like West Ham, you need to be careful. "All the players did everything we planned so I’m...
Tribal Football

Raul strikes as Wolves end West Ham winning run

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at Molineux. Jimenez swept Daniel Podence's low cut-back into the corner from the edge of the box to lift Bruno Lage's side up to sixth in the table.
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
TechRadar

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Unbeaten on the road in 12 matches, David Moyes's high-flying Hammers head to Molineux this afternoon knowing a win could send them joint top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
Reuters

Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham United after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday. Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a...
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage praises Podence after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised Daniel Podence after victory over West Ham. Podence created the winner for Raul Jimenez on the day. Lage later said: “Daniel is an important player for us, especially in the first games when he came from outside to help us to change the game. "Today...
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez dents Hammers' Champions League charge

West Ham missed the chance to move second in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez's 58th-minute strike secured a well-deserved 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux. The Hammers completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 campaign last term, but they produced a flat display in the Midlands to check their progress.
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Not at our best for Wolves defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes admits they were flat for defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Raúl Jiménez's second half strike was enough to keep the points in the Midlands and end a run for the Hammers which had taken in seven games in all competitions. Moyes said, "It was not...
Daily Mail

Graeme Souness warns Liverpool will be 'an angry team with a point to prove' against Arsenal this weekend and backs Jurgen Klopp's Reds to bounce back after defeat to West Ham

Graeme Souness believes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be an 'angry team' against Arsenal this weekend after the Reds lost their first game of the season last time out at West Ham. Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 by the high-flying Hammers in their last top-flight outing to fall four points behind...
NBC Sports

Wolves vs West Ham final score: Raul Jimenez the hero

Wolves vs West Ham was a tight, tense clash which Raul Jimenez decided with a fine second half strike. The Mexico star swept home from outside the box as Wolves looked more dangerous throughout and made West Ham pay for slack display. Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen both went close...
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: We must keep building

West Ham boss David Moyes says they must use the market to build for the long-term. Earlier this month, Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky completed his purchase of a 27 per cent stake in West Ham. Moyes wants the focus to be on sustaining that over the long term, rather than...
