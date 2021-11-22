ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Russell Westbrook didn't know he got a technical foul in scuffle vs. Pistons

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Though the Los Angeles Lakers came back down 17 on the road to defeat the Detroit Pistons, the biggest headline transpired in the third quarter.

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart fought for positioning during a free throw when James hit his left elbow on Stewart’s face. Blood ended up streaming down Stewart’s face as he made multiple attempts to rush LeBron during a scuffle that involved players and personnel from both sides.

James received a flagrant two foul and was ejected, and Stewart was immediately sent off, too. Also in the mix of fouls was Russell Westbrook, who received a technical after the incident.

Westbrook, however, did not know this until he was asked about it during his postgame media session.

“Why’d I get a tech? I didn’t know I had a tech. Wow. That’s interesting. Well, you know, that’s just being Russell, I guess,” the 33-year-old guard said. “When you’re Russell Westbrook, they just try to do anything, apparently. Well, whatever…They had to put it on somebody. I’m the easiest person to throw s— on. Why not me?”

Westbrook was in the mix, and a screenshot from the moment that showed the guard getting in a fighting stance went viral.

After emotions from the incident cooled, Westbrook led the fourth-quarter comeback with stellar playmaking and defense en route to a 26-point, 10-assist and nine-rebound game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

