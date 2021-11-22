ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 centers adding robots in the last 60 days

By Carly Behm -
 5 days ago

Becker's Spine Review reported on six hospitals and practices adding spine and orthopedic robots since Sept. 23. 1. Dover, Del.-based...

Lexington Medical Center acquires cutting-edge robotic surgery system

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center now has the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, allowing the hospital to offer minimally-invasive robotic assisted surgeries. The Da Vinci Xi Robot is the next frontier for minimally invasive surgery combining the latest assisted surgical technologies which allows for easier access to targeted areas.
Robots to help students at Rich Center for Autism

Inside the doors to the Rich Center for Autism are the newest members of the teaching staff. "We were able to bring three robots from RoboKind and the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum here to the Rich Center," says executive director Dr. Greg Boerio. He saw the robots at a...
Medical center in Lafayette hosts test run of humanoid robot

TRU Community Care in Lafayette was the host last week to the unveiling of a brand new technology in the medical field — a humanoid robot that can perform basic medical tasks. Beyond Imagination, an AI company based out of Colorado Springs, visited the Lafayette hospice center to test out...
The questions surgical robots still need to answer

Robots have transformed many industries, but will they revolutionize healthcare the way some medical device companies and surgeons say they will?. The benefits of robots in orthopedics are widely known — improved precision, fewer complications, reduced surgical times, etc. — but time will tell if they will truly become a surgical game changer.
Robot Assists Patients at Lafayette, Colo., Medical Center

(TNS) — TRU Community Care in Lafayette was the host last week to the unveiling of a brand new technology in the medical field — a humanoid robot that can perform basic medical tasks. Beyond Imagination, an AI company based out of Colorado Springs, visited the Lafayette hospice center to...
How robotic technology helps surgeons at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka

A new surgical robot at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka gives surgeons an enhanced way to perform their duties. The hospital has been offering outpatient surgical procedures using the Intuitive da Vinci Surgical System for about a month. The Da Vinci robot does not perform surgery; that's the surgeon's job....
OAK Orthopedics opens clinic in Illinois

OAK Orthopedics opened a clinic in Bourbonnais, Ill., according to a Nov. 22 news release. The full-service clinic is 43,700 square feet and has an oversized operating room, immediate care and is equipped for regular patient visits. OAK Orthopedics is a division of Des Plaines, Ill.-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, and the new center has IBJI's physical and occupational therapy services. The center also has a radiology suite with imaging.
Medical malpractice lawsuits: 5 stats for orthopedic surgeons to know

Most orthopedic surgeons have been named in a medical malpractice lawsuit, according to Medscape's Medical Malpractice Report 2021. Medscape surveyed 4,358 physicians across 29 specialties between May 21 and Aug. 28. Five stats orthopedic surgeons should know:. 1. Eighty-one percent of orthopedic surgeons surveyed by Medscape have been named in...
9 spine devices granted breakthrough device designation

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is designed to accelerate the development, assessment and review of medical devices that provide effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Here are nine spine devices that received the designation this year:. 1. Premia Spine's Tops system: a facet joint...
4 key disc replacement updates for surgeons to know

The first artificial disc replacement in the U.S. was performed in 2000, but the technology has come a long way since then, with many surgeons predicting the procedure eventually will overtake spinal fusion as the standard of care. Here are four key disc replacement developments Becker's has reported on in...
