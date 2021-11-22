ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

By Allison Rapp
 6 days ago
The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
JamBase

Remembering Freddie Mercury: Performing Live With Queen In 1986

It’s been 30 years since rock icon Freddie Mercury sadly died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991. He was just 45 years old. The legendary Queen vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 on the island of Zanzibar off the east coast of Africa but grew up in India and later England after his family moved to Middlesex fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution.
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
metalinjection

ZAKK WYLDE Only Wrote Solos For New OZZY OSBOURNE Album, Not Songs

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed he's playing on every song on the new Ozzy record. Wylde has now clarified in an interview with The Cassius Morris Show that his contributions include playing the stuff given to him, changing a few things here and there, and ripping some (likely) killer solos. Which is still one hell of an accomplishment!
SFGate

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Why 'Let It Be' Is Way More Than the Beatles' Breakup Record

In 2003, Rolling Stone published its definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, the most popular and most argued-over list in the magazine’s history. In 2020, we completely remade the list, adding more than 150 new titles. Then, in the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums, we delved further into the making and meaning of many of the records that made the cut, with exclusive insights from the artists who created them — and those who know them and their music best. In Season One, we explored classics like Taylor Swift’s Red, Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and Missy Elliott’s Supa Dupa Fly. Now we’re launching an all-new season with a fresh look at a controversial classic: The Beatles’ Let It Be.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Get Back' documents final album by Beatles

More than 50 years later, any Beatles fan knows how the iconic band ended. However, how it reached that end is now shown in greater detail than ever before. During the 1969 recording sessions for what would be the quartet's final studio album, “Let It Be,” filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg was given extensive access to the group's creative process. It was marked by considerable discord – encompassing George Harrison's departure, which turned out to be temporary at the time, after Ringo Starr quit and returned previously – as the musicians tried to come up with new songs that also would fuel their first live concert in more than two years, a legendary London rooftop performance.
Columbian

Jack White announces 2 albums for 2022

Jack White has a doubleheader on the cards for 2022. “Fear of the Dawn,” due April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22, will be the fourth and fifth studio albums of the Detroit native’s solo career, and his latest since 2018’s “Boarding House Reach.” The pair of albums will join a lengthy catalog of work that began with the White Stripes’ self-titled debut in 1999.
B102.7

David Bowie Returns to Early Single in Newly Unearthed Live Video

Parlophone and ISO Records have shared David Bowie’s previously unheard live performance of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” ahead of its appearance on the upcoming Toy album. Watch it below. He initially released “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in January 1966 under the band name David Bowie With the Lower...
antiMUSIC

Shooter Jennings Shares Song From 'Lost Album'

Shooter Jennings has digitally released a previously unheard song called "Leave Those Memories Alone", which comes from his unreleased album, "Over The Cocaine Rainbow" album. Jennings had this to say about the song, "In 2017, we went in and recorded an entirely new album called 'Over A Cocaine Rainbow'. Once the album was done, at the time, I felt it was too dark and experimental and wasn't the right album to be released.
