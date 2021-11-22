ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Gurnee crash victim identified

By Emmagrace Sperle Daily Herald correspondent
 5 days ago

Officials have identified the 64-year-old Gurnee woman who died in a two-car collision Saturday. Laura Walley...

Sheriff's police investigate carjacking in Green Oaks

Lake County sheriff's police are searching for suspects involved in a Saturday morning carjacking in Green Oaks. Two men approached a 42-year-old man who had parked his 2019 Kia Forte outside a business in the 14500 block of West Rockland Road to begin his shift at work, police said. One...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
One critically injured in shooting near Gurnee restaurant

One person was injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon near a restaurant in Gurnee, according to Lake County law enforcement officials. Around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Gurnee police received a call about a gunshot victim near the Portillo's on 6100 block of West Grand Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to Christopher Covelli, a representative from the sheriff's Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
GURNEE, IL
Chicago police warn businesses of smash-and-grab thefts

CHICAGO -- Police are alerting businesses in Chicago to recent thefts of purses at retail shops. Five thefts have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 along North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street involving up to 10 teens or young adults who enter and leave quickly, police said Friday in a release.
CHICAGO, IL
State enforces parking for disabled people during holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday season of parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. Secretary of State police conducted sting operations at shopping malls in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights on Friday and will aggressively enforce the law statewide...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

