Beshear urges caution over Thanksgiving gatherings

TYLER — There’s more encouraging news this week on East Texas COVID numbers, but Net Health’s George Roberts reminds you that the upcoming holidays pose new challenges. Overall, Roberts urges caution during holiday gatherings, especially if you’re not feeling well. He also continues to say more people need to be vaccinated — and draws attention to one group in particular. Roberts says with college students coming home for the holidays, it’s a good time for them to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. By the way, with Thanksgiving at hand, Roberts is notifying us that NET Health’s next COVID dashboard update will be posted Wednesday instead of Thursday.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO