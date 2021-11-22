Beshear urges caution over Thanksgiving gatherings

Thanksgiving 2020 marked the beginning of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and health officials in Yakima County urge caution as another holiday season kicks off. “As we approach these upcoming holidays, we encourage community members to be cautious,” Yakima Health District Officer Dr. Neil Barg said in a news release. “Public health recommendations will help us to remain safe. Last year around this time, we saw the beginning of another surge in COVID-19 cases that remained high over the holidays. This holiday season, we want to remain vigilant and use all the measures (vaccines, masks, distancing, hand washing) we know to reduce our risk of contracting COVID-19.”
