Benton County, MN

Sheriff: Stop Firing Warning Shots At Potential Prowlers

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents of the dangers of firing warning shots. They say they recently responded to calls that included citizens firing...

WJON

