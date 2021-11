Shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL), a company that specializes in dental lasers, was up 20% in pre-market trading after it was granted a reprieve by the Nasdaq stock exchange. At just 47 cents a share, BIOL stock is in danger of being delisted by the Nasdaq, which requires companies to maintain a minimum share price of $1 to remain on the exchange. However, in a news release, BIOLASE announced that it has been granted a 180-day extension to regain compliance with this requirement.

