S&P 500, Nasdaq Score New Highs Amid Powell Tailwinds

By Patrick Martin
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are mixed midday, enjoying tailwinds and new records amid the Fed Chair news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 240 points at last check, set to snap a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) both hit record highs earlier today, though the...

wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
Joe Biden
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
#Nasdaq Composite#S P 500#Nasdaq Score#Fed Chair#Dji#Ixic#Apple Inc#Aapl#Nio Inc Lrb Nyse#Ev#Tsla#Roblox Corp Lrb Nyse#Rblx
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Cave In Amid New Covid-19 Variant Fears

Stock futures are pointed sharply lower this morning, as investors come back from the Thanksgiving holiday to news of an even more contagious Covid-19 variant out of South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested this variant may be more resistant to vaccines, though further research is still needed. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed over 800 points lower, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are eyeing a dip into the red as well.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Logs Worst Day of 2021, VIX Turns in Best Week Since 2020

Wall Street closed up shop early today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there was no shortage of major market drama. A new, potentially more vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa, sparking a massive selloff -- especially in the travel sector -- as investors flocked to safety. This sent bond prices sky-high, while yields bottomed out. The Dow lost just over 900 points for its worst day of 2021, and locked in its third-straight weekly loss. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged triple digits, and the S&P 500 finished deep in the red as well, while both benchmarks also turned in steep losses on the week. On the flip side, the stock market's "fear gauge," or Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) marked its highest close since Feb. 25 and best week since February 2020.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Pinduoduo Stock Plummets Amid Ramped Up Competition

Chinese e-commerce name Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is plummeting today, last seen down 15.2% at $69.01, after posting worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue. The company attributed the disappointing results to competition from Alibaba (BABA), as well as JD.com (JD). Pinduoduo stock is now trading at annual lows, after earlier today breaching a floor...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Packed Thanksgiving Week Ends With Broader Market Selloff

Despite being shortened due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week was still stuffed with economic data and big-name earnings reports. Before the market selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) had a fairly muted week, despite hitting a record intraday high on Monday, after President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed Chair for a second term. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) swung to a record intraday high to start the week as well, before eventually dropping triple digits as rising bond yields weighed on the benchmark through Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) started the week off strong, with a triple-digit pop on Tuesday following upbeat IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data. However, Friday afternoon the benchmark is down over 1,000 points, with all three benchmarks now headed toward steep weekly losses, after news of a new Covid-19 variant out of South Africa.
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

HP Stock Hits Record High Amid Post-Earnings Surge

The shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), otherwise known as The Hewlett-Packard Company, are surging today, up 10.9% to trade at $35.71 at last check. This surges comes after the tech company posted better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. In response, no fewer than six analysts lifted their price targets, including Wells Fargo, which cited the tech company's sharp increase in the average selling price of PC's.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Mixed as Economic Data Floods In

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down 53 points midday, but has pared its triple-digit losses from the morning, as investors unpack another round of retail earnings. Also reversing their early morning deficits, the S&P 500 (SPX) is just below breakeven, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sits comfortably in the black, despite rising bond yields continuing to weigh on the tech sector.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/24/2021

Today will be packed, with initial and continuing jobless claims out a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow. Personal and real disposable income data, as well as real consumer spending, core inflation, and new home sales data are on tap, too. Plus, investors will be looking out for...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Pointed Sharply Lower as Rising Yields Weigh

Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, as rising 10-year Treasury yields and dismal earnings reports from retailers Gap (GPS) and Nordstrom (JWN) weigh. Also contributing to pessimism is news that Germany is considering a full lockdown and possible vaccine mandate due to rising Covid-19 cases. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 188 points lower, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are staring at losses as well.
STOCKS

