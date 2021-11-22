ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC-U to adjust printing schedule for Thanksgiving

Daily Chief-Union
 5 days ago

Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, The Daily Chief-Union...

www.dailychiefunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

“Thanksgiving Sandwiches in DC?”

I was wondering if we could crowdsource Thanksgiving sandwiches in DC. It seems that a lot of the sub shops that used to have them (Your Only Friend/Fight Club/Capproitti’s) have all closed. Would love to find out if there are other spots in DC that have them, as they are my favorite this time of year!”
RESTAURANTS
buckrail.com

Rec Center announces adjusted hours for Thanksgiving week

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department reminded the community today that the Recreation Center will have adjusted hours during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Thanksgiving...
JACKSON, WY
WSAV News 3

On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, and […]
DALLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
madison-heights.org

Holiday Garbage Schedule - Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving Week, the garbage schedule is as follows:. Monday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/22) Tuesday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/23) Wednesday's Route: Collection on normal day (11/24) *No garbage collection on Thursday (11/25)*. Thursday's Route: Collection on Friday (11/26) Friday's Route: Collection on Saturday (11/27) The normal...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
WTOP

PHOTOS: Happier Thanksgiving for some families in Southeast DC

Thanksgiving is going to be a little happier for some D.C. families, thanks to donations from the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. Outside the team’s academy in Southeast, 180 turkeys and a bag of fresh produce were given out. One of the recipients wanted to be identified only as Miss Hawkins, who said her Thanksgiving is going to be a lot better now.
WASHINGTON, DC
wtae.com

Salem's Market feeds 1,000 people at Thanksgiving dinner in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Salem's Market and Grill hosted a drive-through and walk-up Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Thursday. Families in Pittsburgh's Hill District received their meals at the former Shop 'n Save parking lot. Several local partners pitched in thousands of food items to help the volunteers serve around 1,000 meals. “I’m...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor offering free scoops in Pittsburgh's Strip District

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor is holding what could be called Free Scoop Saturday. Klavon’s, which opened in Pittsburgh’s Strip District in 1923, is offering a free scoop of ice cream while supplies last from one of its 20 flavors, including seasonal choices such as pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie. The shop at 2801 Penn Ave. will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Klavon’s Plans To Expand To Cleveland, Serving Up Free Ice Cream Scoops For 1 Day To Celebrate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Klavon’s has been in the Strip District for years, but the ice cream parlor will not be exclusive to Pittsburgh for much longer. Klavon’s announced earlier this week that it is franchising and plans to expand locations on a national scale, starting in Cleveland. There’s been no official opening date or specific address announced for the new Cleveland store in the works. “The goal is to share the same atmosphere, delicious ice cream, and love of history across the USA,” Klavon’s wrote on social media. “Our first expansion will involve family in Cleveland (don’t hold that against them) and from there we will open more locations in the coming years.” Today, to celebrate Pittsburgh’s support of the store, Klavon’s is giving customers a single free scoop this Saturday “while supplies last.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Shared family worry leads to love at Thanksgiving

There is no place more miserable to be on Thanksgiving Day than in a buffet line in a Las Vegas casino. Trust me. I’ve been there. Back when I was single and a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, I found myself new in town and alone on the holiday in the middle of Sin City. […] The post Shared family worry leads to love at Thanksgiving appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: Georgia Christmas

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary “When I was a kid, we didn’t have no Christmas tree,” said the waitress, placing a hamburger on the table before me. I was in North Georgia, in a restaurant attached to a gas station. My waitress’s name was Sharon. I know this because her name tag said […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy