Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/22)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Boston Celtics hope to extend their current winning streak to three games against the NBA-worst Houston Rockets, who have not yet won their second game of the 2021-22 season.

Just the same, the Celtics do not want to be win No. 2 for the Rockets, and will hopefully avoid playing down to their currently humble opponent when Hoston makes the trip to TD Garden to face Boston on Monday. If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep on reading as we get you up to speed.

Let’s take a look at who will likely be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain), Robert Williams III (left knee tendinopathy), Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder (both with left ankle sprains) are listed as probable for the game.

For Houston, just Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) is listed on the injury report as questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Al Horford
  • Grant Williams
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Dennis Schroder
  • Marcus Smart

Houston Rockets

  • Daniel Theis
  • Christian Wood
  • Jae’Sean Tate
  • Jalen Green
  • Eric Gordon

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/22/21
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

