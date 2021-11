When “Cold Feet” started, I was almost ready to say I was wrong about Sumit. Once his astrologer confirmed Sumit and Jenny could marry in ten days, Sumit seemed genuinely happy! Jenny obviously is ready to get married on the tenth day, and Sumit agrees! I thought I was perhaps wrong about my theory that Sumit is just stringing Jenny along and will never marry her. That’s not the case; it turns out my theory is absolutely correct, and Sumit is doing everything he can to put off marrying Jenny. Sumit is shocked that everything is moving so quickly (look how he freezes when his astrologer says they can get married!), but he buys some time when his astrologer says they need to do a court marriage rather than a ceremonial wedding.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO