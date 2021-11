Many debtors are being crushed under a mountain of student loan debt. For many debtors, student loan debt far exceeds more traditional debt like mortgages and credit cards. Despite myths to the contrary, filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy can help with student loan debt. First, the attitude of the bankruptcy courts may be changing, and it may be easier to discharge student loans (particularly for older workers). Second, and most importantly, even if your student loan debt cannot be discharged or reduced, personal bankruptcy can discharge or reduce OTHER debt, which can make it easier to get out from underneath the debilitating financial weight of your student loans. Here is a quick summary.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO