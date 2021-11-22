Heading into Rivalry Week, we untangle every FBS conference championship scenario

In addition to penning this weekly column, yours truly serves as SBN/UDD’s FIU beat reporter. Hopefully, that’s enough said to explain the delay in this week’s piece. With that out of the way, it was an eventful weekend of play in Conference USA as all 14 teams saw action on Saturday. UAB’s road victory over Marshall sets the stage for a showdown at the Alamodome that will decide the West division race, while Florida Atlantic and Charlotte were upset in their contests, paving the way for a hot-streaking Western Kentucky club to lead the East. Rick Stockstill’s Middle Tennessee club pull within one game of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, trouncing FIU by 40 points. Following the game, Panthers’ HC Butch Davis confirmed reports that he would not be back following the conclusion of the 2021 season, in addition to giving his feelings on FIU not investing enough finances into football.

