ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Heading into Rivalry Week, we untangle every FBS conference championship scenario

ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final weekend of the FBS regular season is here,...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fbs#Sec
college-sports-journal.com

Highlights: CSJ FBS Group of Five Top Five Games and Recap of Week 11

Can we get some more love for UTSA? The Roadrunners are now just one of three FBS teams with an unblemished record. UTSA joins Cincinnati and Georgia as the lone undefeated teams. The Roadrunners forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter to help UTSA outlast Southern Miss 27-17 in Conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hookem.com

What are the scenarios for Big 12 football championship game matchups?

With two games left to play, the Big 12 Championship Game picture is coming into focus a bit. Oklahoma State has the clearest path to Arlington, Texas. One Cowboys win over the last two games would likely get OSU to its first Big 12 title game, but there are some instances where the Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) could get left out, with either a potential Bedlam loss or their loss to Iowa State coming into play.
ARLINGTON, TX
underdogdynasty.com

Three Things We Learned From Conference USA — Week 11

In addition to penning this weekly column, yours truly serves as SBN/UDD’s FIU beat reporter. Hopefully, that’s enough said to explain the delay in this week’s piece. With that out of the way, it was an eventful weekend of play in Conference USA as all 14 teams saw action on Saturday. UAB’s road victory over Marshall sets the stage for a showdown at the Alamodome that will decide the West division race, while Florida Atlantic and Charlotte were upset in their contests, paving the way for a hot-streaking Western Kentucky club to lead the East. Rick Stockstill’s Middle Tennessee club pull within one game of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, trouncing FIU by 40 points. Following the game, Panthers’ HC Butch Davis confirmed reports that he would not be back following the conclusion of the 2021 season, in addition to giving his feelings on FIU not investing enough finances into football.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching carousel: B1G assistant listed as potential candidate for FBS head coaching job

With just a couple of weeks left in the 2021 regular season, some college football programs are looking to bowl games and the postseason. Coaching changes are inevitable, and this season one of the bigger markets will be in South Florida. Two of the “Big Three” in the sunshine state, Miami and Florida, could be in line for a shakeup at the top. But with Butch Davis stepping down at the end of the season, Florida International will likely be the first program on the list of programs in the area to get attention.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Week 10: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

The 49ers will get another chance to bring an elusive win to Levi’s Stadium for the first time in over a year. The Rams are coming off a tough and embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, and now will debut two star acquisitions in Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. Add in the fact that this is a Monday Night Football game, this matchup will be an emotional and hard fought battle by both teams.
NFL
247Sports

ACC championship scenarios: Wake Forest, Pittsburgh in driver's seat

The race to the ACC Championship is coming into focus with the regular season drawing to a close as nearly half of the teams still mathematically alive in the league title picture earlier this month has dwindled to five. Wake Forest's 45-42 win over NC State and Pittsburgh's overtime victory against North Carolina in Week 11 cleared a path for both nationally-ranked teams to make reservations for Charlotte with one more victory needed for each.
WAKE FOREST, NC
rdrnews.com

Broncos win, advance to conference championship

Last week in their final regular-season game, the New Mexico Military Institute Bronco football team proved they could play on every side of the ball — whether it was offense, defense, or special teams — with a convincing 30-point win against Trinity Valley, a team that was ranked No. 4 in the nation earlier in the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
catamountsports.com

Weekly Press Conference with Head Coach Kerwin Bell

Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina first-year head football coach Kerwin Bell today reflected on last week's loss in the home finale against nationally-ranked ETSU before turning his attention to this week's road challenge as the Catamounts wrap up the regular season on the road in Lexington, Va., facing the VMI Keydets.
CULLOWHEE, NC
editorials24.com

College football coach carousel: Every FBS coaching change in 2021

The 2021 FBS coaching carousel is moving fast, and we’re just starting November. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was fired on Tuesday after six seasons. Fuente is the 12th coaching change in the 2021 season. That list includes seven Power 5 openings. Washington’s Jimmy Lake was fired on Sunday. There...
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

Washington Huskies update: 4 current FBS head coaches in mix for prime Pac-12 job

The college football coaching carousel is trending towards peak spinning, and it's continuing to accumulate some of the premiere jobs in the sport's top conferences. Both of the top Pac-12 Conference's Washington schools – the University of Washington and Washington State University – are confronting head coaching vacancies for variously controversial reasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
GoPSUsports.com

Weekly Press Conference - Head Coach James Franklin (Rutgers)

Opening Statement: Statistical summary of the Michigan game. The turnover battle was even. The penalty battle we lost by yards, not actual penalties, but did lose that. Drive-start battle we won. Sack battle we lost. And the explosive-play battle we lost, which I think was as impactful as anything in that game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailstate.com

Leach Talks Rivalry Week Preparation

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mike Leach held his weekly press conference on Monday to preview the Bulldogs' matchup against No. 12 Ole Miss on Thursday. Below are the quotes from Leach's press conference.  . Head Coach Mike Leach - Nov. 22, 2021. Q: What have the last 48 hours been like...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy