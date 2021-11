Manchester City had to battle from a goal down before deservedly triumphing 2-1 over Paris Saint Germain and progression to the knockout stages in top spot. A tentative start to the half full of possession play by both teams gradually worked up to City laying siege to the PSG goal but without any end result as the much lauded French attack was overshadowed by some dogged defensive play to keep the score level at the break.

