BLOG: Something special

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Saturday. The Florida Panthers (14-3-3) will look to set the NHL record for the longest home winning streak to start a season at 12 when they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Panthers matched the Chicago Black Hawks' 11-0-0 home start in 1963-64 with a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The Kraken (6-13-1) defeated the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division -- the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Sunday and Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday -- before losing 3-0 at the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO