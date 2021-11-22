ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLOG: Something special

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - As owners of the National Hockey League's most efficient power play and second-best penalty kill, there's something special about the Edmonton Oilers special teams. The club's man advantage is clicking at historic heights with a 39.6 percentage over a 21-for-53 showing through 17 games in the...

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Jets

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers conclude a five-game swing versus the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers begin a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets in the last game of an extended road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including...
NHL

BLOG: Rearguard reinforcements arriving

EDMONTON, AB - It'll be a team effort on the blueline in the absence of a big contributor. The Oilers were handed some heavy injury news following their 2-1 shootout victory the night prior over the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place. Before the Oilers players took to the ice for Friday's morning practice, the club announced that defencemen Darnell Nurse andSlater Koekkoek were being placed on Injured Reserve with injuries sustained in Thursday's victory.
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Ovechkin's Hat Trick Leads Capitals Past Panthers

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette and forwards Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau. This was just one of those weird games. But even while dealing with a tough post-holiday travel schedule, a wild goaltending carousel, some trouble on special teams and hat-trick performance from Alex Ovechkin, the Panthers still played right up until the final buzzer of a 4-3 loss to the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday.
NHL

Stolarz, Ducks shut out Senators to end three-game slide

ANAHEIM -- Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Honda Center on Friday. In his fifth start of the season, Stolarz got his first shutout and the fourth of his NHL career. It was his first game since coming within eight seconds of a shutout in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 5.
NHL On Tap: Panthers seek NHL record 12th home win in row to start season

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Saturday. The Florida Panthers (14-3-3) will look to set the NHL record for the longest home winning streak to start a season at 12 when they host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Panthers matched the Chicago Black Hawks' 11-0-0 home start in 1963-64 with a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The Kraken (6-13-1) defeated the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division -- the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Sunday and Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday -- before losing 3-0 at the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
NHL

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Comeback Win with Simplified Game Late

The Blackhawks of October might've let Friday's game snowball, down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play at the United Center after a four-game road trip. But over the final 40 minutes of play, Chicago found a pair of gritty goals to pull even and then take the game in overtime, 3-2.
NHL

Recap: Stars stay hot, snap Avs' six-game winning streak with 3-1 victory

DALLAS -- It might've taken a little longer than some had hoped, but the 2021-22 Stars have arrived. They jumped all over a red-hot Colorado Avalanche team right out of the gate and never looked back, earning a triumphant 3-1 victory on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,532 at American Airlines Center.
NHL

Heika's Take: With every win, the Stars' confidence grows

On one hand, you had 37-year-old forward Joe Pavelski scoring his 399th and 400th regular season goals of his NHL career in the span of 19 seconds in the first period - a pretty special moment in a run that started in 2006. On the other hand, you had 22-year-old...
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Toews Out for Maintenance Day Saturday

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Jonathan Toews will not practice today (maintenance). INSTANT ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Comeback Win with Simplified Game Late. Down 2-0 after the first period, Chicago scores three unanswered to take game in OT. by Carter Baum @CarterBaum /...
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL

Sabres defeat Canadiens, end four-game losing streak

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson scored two goals, and the Buffalo Sabres ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Friday. Thompson has scored an NHL career-high 10 goals and 15 points this season. "I feel like I've always entered games with...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. JETS

FLAMES (12-3-5) vs. JETS (9-7-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (23) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (15) Points - Kyle Connor (22) Goals - Connor (12) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 24.6% (6th) / PK - 87.7% (4th) Jets:. PP...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers conclude a three-game trip with a match against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers conclude a three-game road swing against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game...
NHL

Preview: Coyotes, Stars Play in First of Four Meetings on Saturday

The Coyotes return to the ice for their first post-Thanksgiving contest with a game versus the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (Nov. 27) at Gila River Arena. This is the first of four matchups between the clubs this season, including the first of two in a span of 10 days. Puck drop with the Stars is set for 6 p.m.
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. BLUES The St. Louis Blues started Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup, but those forwards were quickly reduced to 10 after David Perron left in the first period with an upper-body injury. The Blues...
NHL

Kaprizov scores four points, Wild chase Hellebuyck in win against Jets

ST. PAUL -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to help the Minnesota Wild defeat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mats Zuccarello scored twice for Minnesota (13-6-1), which has won two in a row and three of its past five. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.
NHL

RELEASE: Russell becomes NHL's leading shot blocker

LAS VEGAS, NV - Kris Russell is now the NHL's all-time leading shot-blocker. The Oilers defenceman recorded his 1,999th career blocked shot during the first period of Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights to move past Brent Seabrook into first place. The 34-year-old veteran blocked eight shots on Tuesday...
NHL

