William J. Rowan: Dark times

Much to my chagrin, I am forced to finally admit that during my 76 years prowling this planet, I have never been a ladies’ man. As I have endeavored to analyze why this has transpired, many (all too many) explanations have become apparent to me. I will spare myself the humiliation of cataloguing all the gory details here and only bring up one which is most germane to this latest turn of events. From the time I can remember, I have always gone out of my way to avoid any girl/woman I was attracted to — the stronger the attraction, the faster I ran. Couple that with all those belonging to the distaff side of humanity who ran away from me for a myriad of reasons and you might gain just a bit of insight into my difficulty with resolving the predicament.

