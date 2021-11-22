William J. Rowan: Dark times

Perhaps it is stating the obvious, but a family is an intricate device, with delicate elements that are easily damaged or broken. Over the past few years, I have written many pieces for the Gazette, most tied to my male-to-female transition. I have mentioned numerous family members in my posts, careful to never specifically mention them by name, but for readers who know me and my family, it is not difficult to know who I am talking about. Still, there are likely far more readers who don’t know them and many that don’t even know me.
Comments / 0