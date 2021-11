Interfaith Opportunities Network (ION) is made up of representatives from 25 congregations and campus ministries in Hampshire County. We share a common belief that we are called to treat others — including those from very different backgrounds from our own — with compassion, respect, and justice. We grieve the many ways faith groups have failed to do this in the past - and often still do. During the last 18 months we have been wrestling together deeply around racial justice and the impact of 400 years of settler colonialism on the Native peoples whose homelands we inhabit.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO