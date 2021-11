Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO