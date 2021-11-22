Watch Now: Pandemic forces innovation in mental health

Mental health crisis lines experienced a 35% surge in calls relating to fears and loneliness early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a study analyzing over 8 million calls published Nov. 7 in Nature found. Researchers analyzed calls from 23 helplines across 19 countries from 2019 to early 2021, taking into...
Nurses must not be “weighed down” by a culture that prevents them from getting the mental health support they need, the leader of a charity set up in honour of a nurse who died by suicide has warned. Liam Barnes, founder and trustee chair of the Laura Hyde Foundation, was...
After much talk last year about companies boosting their mental health offerings, those promises have materialized. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual employer health benefits survey, 39% of mid- and large-sized companies reported making changes to their mental health benefits since the start of the pandemic. For the most part, those changes included letting employees access mental health services through telemedicine. Roughly 16% of companies also said they offered new mental health resources, such as an employee assistance program.
Many people have had their mental health negatively affected by the pandemic, and BU has taken notice. “The Next Normal: Mental Health,” a panel presented Tuesday by the Boston University School of Public Health, brought together a panel of experts to address mental health in the wake of the pandemic.
UTAH — A new study by researchers at Intermountain healthcare confirms the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of the country. 4,633 patients participated in the study, which claims the pandemic’s negative impact on people’s mental health and physical well-being has been significant. In the study,...
Will Poulter is opening up about his mental health struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dopesick star, 28, shared during an interview with E! this week that the past two years had taken a toll on him. "To be completely candid with you, I really struggled with my mental health...
On this week's Florida Matters, we're talking about mental health in the time of coronavirus with Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Illness, isolation and job loss are behind some of the stresses leading Tampa Bay residents to call 2-1-1. And even as the pandemic wanes, Reynolds said there are still long-term emotional and economic issues that lead to calls.
BOSTON — One of the biggest consequences of the pandemic is the continuing impact on mental health. Young people have experienced some of the biggest jumps in anxiety and depression. According to www.kff.org, 56% of 18–24-year-olds have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic. That compares to less...
In partnership with the York County Mental Health Docket, the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services is hosting a three module CLE on December 1, 8, and 15th focusing on mental health. There is no registration fee, but you must register for each module individually. Each program has been MCILS and BBO approved for the listed credits.
(TNS) — Alamogordo Public Schools' HOPE Task Force is expanding its programs to continue providing health care and support to Alamogordo Public Schools students. The task force is now part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Test to Stay pilot program which keeps students found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the classroom by testing the affected students every other day instead of sending them home.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Health experts are now warning about high COVID cases saying numbers are going in the wrong direction. It comes as we are heading into the holidays. The pandemic is also having a big impact on students’ mental health because of social isolation, financial instability and other worries.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to an increase in kids experiencing mental health conditions. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and medical experts detailed the impacts of COVID-19 on children’s mental health during a press conference Thursday. According to Chief of...
Universities should now inform parents if they are concerned about a student’s mental health, according to new suicide prevention guidance from the Office for Students. There were 174 student suicides in England and Wales in 2019, says The Office for National Statistics, with over two-thirds of these students not previously known to campus support services.
Children’s mental health advocates want a fair share of Colorado’s federal pandemic recovery money that has yet to be allocated, they announced Tuesday during a virtual discussion spearheaded by Children’s Hospital Colorado. “There is a continued sense of being overwhelmed as a system, and it’s palpable,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh,...
During this past year, many students have been struggling to maintain positive academic progress during this time of loss and grief for so many. I have several friends and family who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. It feels as if all of us are having a similar out-of-body experience, with our minds trying to play catch up with the way our bodies are still functioning and completing our everyday tasks and routines.
We’re coming up on that time of year that is traditionally one of the most stressful, but this year will have a twist: Holiday Season 2021 will be the first time that many families gather together since before the recent global health crisis. For business leaders and workers across industries,...
Once considered heroes by the entire nation, now largely taken for granted while hospitals run at over 100% capacity, local healthcare workers are feeling burnt out from the COVID-19 pandemic as we enter over a year and a half of the crisis with people still refusing to get vaccinated. At...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to an increase in kids experiencing mental health conditions. During a briefing held by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children's Hospital Chief of Psychology Mary Beth DeWitt discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on children's mental health in the Dayton area.
Access to mental health care was highlighted by the pandemic, and now Massachusetts Senate lawmakers have passed a bill that includes guaranteed annual mental health checks for all patients free-of-charge, among several other reforms. State Senator Julian Cyr, who is the sponsor of the bill, and Dr. Charmain Jackman, founder and CEO of InnoPsych Inc., joined guest host Adam Reilly on Greater Boston to discuss.
