Dancing with the Stars 30 finale: Will Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa win?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight on ABC, will the Dancing with the Stars 30 finale generated one of the most controversial winners in history? It’s easy to imagine that. Let’s start off the strangeness of this season by reminding you that the two remaining contestants who have been previously been in danger are Amanda Kloots...

cartermatt.com

Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
tvinsider.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Finale: Did the Right Couple Take Home the Mirror Ball? (RECAP)

The milestone 30th season of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end with a finale full of familiar faces, heartfelt moments, and the crowning of a new DWTS champion. The final four couples took to the dance floor for two rounds of competition, starting off with a fusion dance combining two different dance styles. Showcasing their skills one last time, the pairs took on the fan-favorite freestyle routines in the second round, ending the season on a high and happy note for all.
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her 'Body Has Changed A Lot' After 'Not Feeling Confident' Ahead Of 'DWTS'

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
ClutchPoints

Iman Shumpert's wife: Teyana Taylor

An NBA champion with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert is also a rapper and a TV personality outside of basketball. His off-court career has no doubt been burgeoned by his marriage to Teyana Taylor, an R&B star who’s collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Iman...
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
Blavity

Iman Shumpert Nails 'DWTS' Performance, Pays Homage To LeBron James

Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing With the Stars alongside his dancing partner, Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” Karagach and a topless Shumpert gracefully swayed about on the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
Billboard

Cardi B Used Her AMAs Hosting Gig to Pitch JoJo Siwa on a Christmas Visit for Her Daughter

The "Up" rapper hosted the 2021 AMAs. As the host for Sunday night’s (Nov. 21) 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B brought her usual hilarious antics to the stage of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The “Up” singer dazzled viewers and event-goers as she walked out to the stage, which featured a sparkling LED screen effects, actual flames and a red carpet to bring drama to her entrance.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Not Happy With the Judges' Scores on Monday Night

The Mirrorball Trophy is now within reach on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, and fans aren’t exactly happy with how the judges are scoring the remaining contestants. To kick off Janet Jackson Night last Monday, country music singer Jimmie Allen opened up the show with pro partner Emma Slater performing the Cha-Cha to “Escapade.” Next up, The Office actress Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev hit the dance floor with their Paso Doble set to “If.” Later in the evening, NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach did the Cha-Cha to “Rhythm Nation.”
Cinema Blend

Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals She Was 'A Little Bit Bitter' Following Season 29 Loss

Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 finale determines the next winner of the long-running ABC dance competition, and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa were favorites to take the season from early on. The win would mark a meaningful comeback season for Johnson, who came up devastatingly short in Season 29 with a second-place finish with partner and Catfish host Nev Schulman.
