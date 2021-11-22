ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Redmayne reflects on playing trans woman in ‘Danish Girl’: ‘It was a mistake’

By Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Eddie Redmayne’s role in “The Danish...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Eddie Redmayne Had the Perfect Response to a Question About His "Danish Girl" Role

Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for playing painter Lili Elbe, one of the first recipients of gender reassignment surgery, in 2015’s The Danish Girl. But in the years since, the role has sparked controversy due to the fact that Redmayne, a cisgendered straight man, was playing a trans woman. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actor admits that he regrets accepting the role.
The Week

Eddie Redmayne regrets role as a transgender character: 'It was a mistake'

Eddie Redmayne earned an Oscar nomination for playing a transgender character in The Danish Girl, but he now believes doing so was "a mistake." The actor reflected on the 2015 film, in which he stars as one of the first known people to undergo gender reassignment surgery, in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealing he would not take the role again today, per Variety.
Eddie Redmayne
Freddie Mercury 'slowly let go' of life

Freddie Mercury stopped taking the drugs that were keeping him alive two weeks before he passed away. The Queen frontman passed away from complications from AIDS in November 1991 aged 45 and his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone has told how he and friend Joe Fanelli cared for the 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer in his final days as he "slowly let go".
Broadway.com

Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival

Eddie Redmayne as Emcee in London's "Cabaret" Cabaret is back in London and now fans are getting a first look at the remount by director Rebecca Frecknall. As previously announced, BAFTA -nominated actress Jessie Buckley will play Sally Bowles and Oscar, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee. The cast also features Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, it takes place in Berlin as Nazis are rising to power and the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The production begins performances on November 15. Go inside the musical by checking out the fresh photos below.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reflects on His Mistakes

Believe it or not, Tom Holland's beloved take on Spider-Man has already been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than half a decade. He was first introduced as the new Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, way back in 2016, and he has since become one of the franchise's most familiar faces. The on-screen Spider-Man has grown quite a bit over the last five years and the same can be said for the actor playing him. According to Holland, he has been steadily learning from his early Spider-Man mistakes, continuing to become a better actor and steward of the character as time goes on.
urbanbellemag.com

After Melody Holt & LaTisha Scott Break up The Last Round, Their Mothers Face-Off, Again?

There will be more drama on the LAMH season 3 finale. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” isn’t lacking drama in its current season. Quite a bit of it has been centered around Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s messy divorce. It’s been hard for the former couple to even film scenes together. They end up arguing about what led to the demise of their marriage. For Melody, it’s the fact that Martell cheated. And he now has a baby outside of their marriage. And for Martell, he thinks Melody is also to blame for it getting to that point. He has accused her of not pleasing him in their bedroom. With both blaming the other, they have argued a lot. It’s even annoyed the rest of the cast.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
How Renée Zellweger And Ant Anstead Are Getting Even Closer As He Renovates Home

A lot of fans were surprised when word came out that Oscar winner Renée Zellweger had started dating Christina On the Coast’s Ant Anstead back in late June. The two had met while Zellweger appeared on his new show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, hit it off, and started taking walks where they were spotted smooching publicly not long after, though they haven’t said much about their relationship. Now, it sounds like the new-ish couple is getting even closer as Anstead prepares to renovate his home, because Zellweger has moved into a house near him.
Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
Thomas Wells death: Former X Factor and The Voice USA contestant dies in tragic workplace accident, aged 46

Thomas Wells, a former X Factor USA contestant, has died, aged 46.The aspiring singer’s wife, Jessica Wells, confirmed to TMZ that the he died on 12 November after a tragic workplace accident.Wells was working at a tyre manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.According to reports, Wells’s body parts were caught in a machine similar to an automatic conveyor belt. Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to another in Texas so that specialists could treat him. However, he died due to his injuries, the nature of which have not been revealed.Wells aspired to be a professional singer from a...
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
