Eddie Redmayne reflects on playing trans woman in ‘Danish Girl’: ‘It was a mistake’

There will be more drama on the LAMH season 3 finale. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” isn’t lacking drama in its current season. Quite a bit of it has been centered around Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s messy divorce. It’s been hard for the former couple to even film scenes together. They end up arguing about what led to the demise of their marriage. For Melody, it’s the fact that Martell cheated. And he now has a baby outside of their marriage. And for Martell, he thinks Melody is also to blame for it getting to that point. He has accused her of not pleasing him in their bedroom. With both blaming the other, they have argued a lot. It’s even annoyed the rest of the cast.

