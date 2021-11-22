ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas RB Bijan Robinson clears up future with program

By Griffin McVeigh about 8 hours
on3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his first season in charge, Steve Sarkisian made sure the Texas offense went through Bijan Robinson. Whether it was handing him the ball or throwing to him out of the backfield, Robinson was the key player within the scheme. With how common the transfer portal is these days,...

www.on3.com

Yardbarker

Bijan Robinson Leaves Kansas Game With Serious Injury

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were already having a tough time against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. But late in the third quarter, things got even worse for Steve Sarkisian's bunch, when star running back Bijan Robinson was seriously injured, and forced to leave the game. The injury, which...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bijan Robinson injured his elbow in loss to Kansas, Steve Sarkisian says

Lost amid the chaos of Texas’ 57-56 loss to Kansas Saturday night was the fact that the Longhorns lost star running back Bijan Robinson. He exited the game late in the third quarter with an apparent arm injury after taking an awkward tackle for loss. After the game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Robinson suffered an elbow injury, though he does not know the extent.
KANSAS STATE
Dallas News

Texas RB Bijan Robinson, CB Josh Thompson out for season due to injury

The bad news is unrelenting for Texas football fans. After sustaining injuries against Kansas in Week 11, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and cornerback Josh Thompson are both out for the season, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday. Robinson dislocated his elbow in the third quarter of the defeat, while Thompson fractured his fibula.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Texas turns to RB Roschon Johnson after season-ending injury to Bijan Robinson

AUSTIN — The move to running back was supposed to be temporary. After all, the All-American Port Neches-Groves quarterback didn’t come to Texas to play in the backfield, but to one day operate the entire offense. So then-freshman Roschon Johnson spent a few weeks at running back, just until the...
NFL
LonghornCountry

With Texas' Robinson Out, Roschon Johnson Lives Up To Leader Role

The end of one season could be the start of another. At least that makes sense in the theory of Texas at its running back group. Bijan Robinson suffered a dislocated elbow in the loss to Kansas and will not play in the team’s final two games of the season. Veteran Roschon Johnson is expected to see a bulk of the load.
NFL
On3.com

Bijan Robinson named 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalist

Texas sophomore RB Bijan Robinson was named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, the PxC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday. Robinson, who ranks eighth in the nation in all-purpose yards averaging 142.20 yards per game, is one of 10 semifinalists for the award presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

Steve Sarkisian updates Texas quarterback situation

Texas has been back and forth on the quarterback position all season with Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. When making the decision for Friday’s game against Kansas State, head coach Steve Sarkisian will have injuries to consider. During his Monday press conference, Sarkisian said both Card and Thompson are going...
TEXAS STATE
on3.com

Steve Sarkisian: Texas will 'figure that out' if given bowl opportunity

The regular season is now over for the Texas Longhorns. After defeating Kansas State on Friday, the Longhorns have finished the season with a 5-7 record. While it typically requires six wins to be bowl eligible, five-win teams can possibly get an opportunity if there aren’t enough bowl eligible teams. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the team hasn’t decided on whether or not they would accept a bowl opportunity if one is presented.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Texas football recruiting: 4-star WR Armani Winfield, Steve Sarkisian's first Longhorns pledge, decommits

Texas football secured a 22-17 victory Friday against Kansas State, but the Longhorns suffered a fairly significant loss in the program's recruiting. Lewisville (Texas) High 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield — the first recruit to commit to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian upon the Longhorns' hire last January — announced his decommitment from the program midway through the fourth quarter of the game versus the Wildcats.
TEXAS STATE
on3.com

Steve Sarkisian reflects on first season at Texas, senior class

Steve Sarkisian has a lot to reflect on after his first season at Texas, including more losses than he would like. Texas found itself ending the season with fewer than six wins, going 5-7 for the first time since 2016, Charlie Strong’s last year at the helm. Moreover, the Longhorns are not eligible for a bowl game for the first time since then. However, Texas was able to make amends — at least somewhat — in Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State. Sarkisian’s team battled back from a deficit, trailing 17-16 at halftime, by scoring two second-half field goals and holding Kansas State scoreless. In the process, the Longhorns broke a tumultuous six-game losing streak, during which Texas lost its AP Top 25 distinction.
TEXAS STATE
SPORTS

