Everything You Need to Know About UTEP vs. UC Riverside Before Tipoff

WATCH: ACCNX (subscription required). The Rams, thanks in part to hot-shooting Kendell Heremia, turned some heads in their last outing, knocking off host Seton Hall 82-63 on Saturday. The Pirates went into that game having received a vote in the coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll. … Heremia, a fifth-year player and fourth-year regular from New Zealand, drained 8-of-11 shots outside the arc on her way to 29 points, seven rebounds and three steals. … Her effort followed an even higher-scoring performance by senior transfer and fellow guard Asiah Dingle in Fordham’s opener. Dingle, formerly of Kent State and Stony Brook, tallied 34 points and made six steals during a 79-71 overtime win over Quinnipiac. … For the season, Dingle’s averaging 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 steals to go with 60% from the field, while Heremia’s at 17.0 points and 6.5 boards. Junior guard Anna DeWolfe is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists, and senior forward Kaitlyn Downey 7.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. … The Rams, in addition to having added Dingle, return their top four scorers from last season’s club that went 12-6 overall and finished second in the Atlantic 10 at 8-2. … Fordham coach Stephanie Gaitley is 204-112 in her 11th season at the school in the Bronx and 668-382 in her 36th season overall.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO