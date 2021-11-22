ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“World Fertilizer Prices Continue to Soar,” 2022 U.S. Acreage Considerations Underway

By Keith Good, Farm Policy News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg writer Elizabeth Elkin reported on Friday that, “World fertilizer prices continue to soar as tightening supplies send costs up for farmers and consumers across the globe. “In India, contract pricing for the nutrient potash skyrocketed 59% to $445 per metric ton, according to Bloomberg’s Green Markets. In Northwest...

#Fertilizer#Price Index#Food Prices#Acreage#U S Consumers#Bloomberg#Green Markets#Dtn#Farmweeknow Online
