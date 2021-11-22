“World Fertilizer Prices Continue to Soar,” 2022 U.S. Acreage Considerations Underway

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling, cementing the lower weekly finish. Contracts were down on spillover from the broader market, which was concerned about new, emerging COVID strains. That pushed a lot of leading indicators lower, including the Dow and crude oil. Weekly export sales were solid at 1.6 million tons, with about half of that to China. Still, there’s talk that China could be buying more U.S. soybeans, with Beijing purchasing winter beans from Brazil, expecting an early harvest. That could be thwarted by an aggressive La Nina pattern, with dry weather already in issue in southern portions of Brazil. Soybean meal and oil dropped on the broad market losses, demand uncertainties linked to COVID, and position squaring ahead of next week’s first notice day for December contracts. Domestic crush demand continues to be a supportive influence for soybean products, in addition to tight soybean meal supplies in Argentina, the world’s biggest soybean product exporter.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO